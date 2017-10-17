Brexit transition period can create certainty for businesses: UK's Hammond

LONDON (Reuters) - Companies in Britain and the European Union will benefit from the certainty of a time-limited transition period during Brexit, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

“(By) delivering a time-limited transition period, avoiding a disruptive cliff-edge exit from the EU, we can provide greater certainty for businesses up and down the UK, and across the European Union,” Hammond said at the presentation of an OECD report on Britain.

Hammond said Britain would consider the report and act where it could.