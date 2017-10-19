FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain to launch monthly GDP estimates next July
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 19, 2017 / 9:31 AM / in 3 days

Britain to launch monthly GDP estimates next July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Office for National Statistics said on Thursday it will introduce a monthly measure of gross domestic product (GDP) in July next year.

FILE PHOTO: Workers pose as they run round a track, unveiled as the highest running track in London, at the White Collar Factory in the 'tech belt' hub near Old Street in London, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“ONS has today announced that, following a consultation, it will go ahead with plans to introduce a new publishing model for its short-term output indicators, including a monthly and rolling 3-monthly estimate for GDP,” it said in a statement.

The release next July will contain the first estimate of economic growth covering May 2018.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.