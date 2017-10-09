FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK statisticians say made error in labor data watched by BoE
#Business News
October 9, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 9 days ago

UK statisticians say made error in labor data watched by BoE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s statistics office said it made an error in its measure of growth in costs in the labor market, one of the pieces of data that the Bank of England is looking at closely as it considers whether to raise interest rates next month.

The Office for National Statistics said it would correct the data later on Monday.

The ONS said on Friday that annual growth in unit labor costs - the cost to employers to produce a given amount of output - was its slowest in over a year at 1.6 percent in the second quarter, and down from 2.4 percent in the first.

The Times newspaper said the ONS was expected to raise the second-quarter estimate to about 2.4 percent, stronger than the BoE’s forecasts.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet

