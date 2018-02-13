FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 4:57 PM / a day ago

WikiLeaks founder Assange says he has three months to appeal UK ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Tuesday he had three months to appeal against a British court ruling that means he still faces arrest for breach of bail conditions if he steps out of the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled earlier that it was still in the public interest for Assange to be arrested and prosecuted for breaching his bail terms when he entered the embassy in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden.

“There are 3 months to appeal UK ruling,” Assange said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Reporting By Estelle Shirbon and Andrew MacAskill

