Australian PM wants UK free trade deal as soon as possible after Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shake hands during a news conference at Downing Street, London, Britain, July 10, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia wants a free trade deal with Britain as soon as possible after the country has left the European Union, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Monday.

At a joint news conference in London with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Turnbull was asked how long it would take to secure a trade deal after Brexit.

"As soon as possible, if we move quickly," he said. "Australians are fleet of foot, we don't muck around ... we will move as quickly as the UK is able to move."

May also told the news conference that she wanted "the broadest possible consensus" for Brexit to make sure the deal she negotiates with the EU is the right one for Britain.