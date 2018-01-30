FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 1:11 PM / in 21 hours

Leaked Brexit analysis is 'selective interpretation' of research - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A leaked analysis on the economic impact of Brexit is a selective interpretation of early research and does not include Britain’s desired outcome from the divorce, the country’s junior Brexit minister told parliament on Tuesday.

“The article is a selective interpretation of a preliminary analysis, it is an attempt to undermine our exit from the European Union,” Steve Baker said of a report on BuzzFeed.

”It has not been led by my department, it is not yet anywhere near being approved by ministers - even the ministerial team in my department has only just been consulted on this paper and we’ve made it clear that it requires significant further work.

“It is there to test ideas.”

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

