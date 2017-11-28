FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK bows to EU, will assume liabilities worth up to 100 billion euros: FT
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 8:06 PM / Updated a day ago

UK bows to EU, will assume liabilities worth up to 100 billion euros: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The UK has agreed to fully honor its financial commitments to the European Union, assuming liabilities worth up to 100 billion euros ($118.44 billion), as part of its agreement with the European Union on the Brexit divorce bill, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The UK's net payments on the liabilities, discharged over many decades, could fall to less than half that amount, FT said, citing several diplomats familiar with the talks. on.ft.com/2zwsRm3

Britain and the EU have reached agreement on a Brexit divorce bill of between 45 billion and 55 billion euros, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday.

The newspaper also said that an agreement in principle has now been reached over the EU’s demand for a 60 billion-euro financial settlement.

The European Commission declined to comment on the FT report.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.