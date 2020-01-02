Business News
January 2, 2020 / 10:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK businesses report fall in Brexit uncertainty in December: BoE survey

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Canary Wharf financial district is seen from the construction site of 22 Bishopsgate in London, Britain June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses reported a fall in Brexit-related uncertainty last month, according to a Bank of England survey that was conducted before and after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s landslide election victory on Dec. 12.

The BoE said a gauge of Brexit uncertainty in its monthly Decision Makers’ Panel survey fell to a six-month low in December.

However, 42% of respondents said they did not expect Brexit uncertainty to be resolved until 2021 at the earliest, up from 34% in November, the BoE said.

Johnson has said he will clinch a deal settling Britain’s future trade ties with the European Union before a deadline on Dec. 31 2020.

The survey of 2,887 business executives was conducted between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below