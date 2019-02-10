No deal Brexit chances are rising, says CBI business lobby

FILE PHOTO: Carolyn Fairbairn, Director General of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), speaks at their annual conference in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The chances of Britain leaving the European Union next month without a deal have increased and the country has now entered “the emergency zone”, the head of business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry told Sky news on Sunday.

“It feels like the parliamentary process is in logjam, no way can be found through, so that prospect of no-deal feels much higher,” CBI Director General Carolyn Fairbairn said. “We really are in the emergency zone of Brexit now.”