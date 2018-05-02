FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 7:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British decision on post-Brexit customs position to take a few weeks, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior British ministers will likely take a few weeks to decide a final position on the future customs arrangement with the European Union after Brexit, a senior minister said ahead of a first major meeting to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

People walk through the customs exit at Heathrow airport in London, Britain, December 11, 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ahead of the first detailed discussion among ministers of the thorny issue of customs arrangements with the European Union, some Conservative lawmakers have demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May drop one of her proposed solutions.

“I think we’ll have a useful first discussion today, but then I’d expect we’d come to a conclusion over the next few weeks,” Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington told Sky News.

He said that May would stay on as prime minister even if she lost a vote on the customs arrangement.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
