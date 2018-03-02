PM May says Britain could enter into customs partnership with EU

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday Britain could enter into a customs partnership with the European Union after Brexit, with a highly streamlined customs arrangement at the border reducing any delays at ports and airports.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech about her vision for Brexit, at Mansion House in London, Britain, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

May said the two sides could explore a system where Britain accepts the tariffs set by Europe for goods intended for the EU, while applying different tariffs for goods intended for Britain.