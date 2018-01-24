FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated a day ago

Britain will not be 'vassal state' to the EU during transition: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not be “vassal state” to the European Union during a transition period after Brexit, minister David Davis said on Wednesday, responding to criticism about plans to remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

“No, we’re not,” Brexit minister Davis said when asked by pro-Brexit lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg whether Britain would be a “vassal state” because it would temporarily continue to accept ECJ rulings after leaving the bloc.

“If that were to be the case in perpetuity, my answer would probably be yes, but the answer for a short time: no.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
