Denmark will cushion financial sector in event of hard Brexit: business minister

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish government will do whatever it can to cushion the Danish financial sector from potential blows should it come to a “no-deal” Brexit, its business minister said on Monday.

“If the unfortunate were to happen that a hard Brexit, a no-deal scenario, would be the case, then the government will do whatever we can to cushion potential challenges for the financial markets,” Rasmus Jarlov said.

Reporting by Teis Jensen, writing by Stine Jacobsen

