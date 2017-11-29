FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British negotiators still working on Brexit deal: Treasury minister
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 1:02 PM / Updated a day ago

British negotiators still working on Brexit deal: Treasury minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British negotiators are still working out a deal with the European Union, Treasury minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday, calling reports that the government has agreed a sum of money to pay the Brexit bill “media speculation”.

Liz Truss, arrives in Downing Street, in London, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Truss told parliament that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” in the talks for Britain to leave the EU, saying it would be wrong of her to cut across the ongoing negotiations in Brussels by commenting on the reports.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

