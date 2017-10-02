FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK must remove short-term uncertainty surrounding Brexit: finance minister
October 2, 2017

UK must remove short-term uncertainty surrounding Brexit: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond speaks at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, Britain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Britain must resolve the short term challenge of uncertainty caused by Brexit and accelerate the talks to deliver a time-limited transition period of around two years, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday.

“Our economic future will remain closely linked with the EU for many good reasons,” Hammond said at the Conservative Party annual conference.

“We must resolve the short term challenge of uncertainty around this process by accelerating the talks and delivering a time-limited interim period of around two years for our businesses to adjust.”

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

