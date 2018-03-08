Britain does not recognize EU estimate of customs fraud: UK PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain does not recognize the European Union’s estimate of the amount of customs duties lost to fraud that the bloc has said the UK should pay, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

The European Commission has demanded that Britain pay 2.7 billion euros ($3.35 billion) of customs duties that should have been collected on imports of Chinese footwear and textiles but were not due to fraud.

“We do not recognize the European Commission’s estimate of alleged duty loss,” the spokesman told reporters. “We believe the methodology used overestimates UK import values and is not suitable to produce an estimate of alleged customs duty undervaluation.”