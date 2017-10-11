FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's BaFin warns insurers to prepare for 'very hard' Brexit
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 11, 2017 / 3:32 PM / in 6 days

Germany's BaFin warns insurers to prepare for 'very hard' Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN (Reuters) - Germany’s financial watchdog on Wednesday warned the nation’s insurance companies to prepare for a “very hard” Brexit.

“I have the impression in various talks that the topic is taken too lightly,” Frank Grund, head of insurance oversight at BaFin, told insurers at a conference.

There is a danger that German companies will end up conducting illegal business in Britain if Britain leaves the European Union in 2019 without new agreements similar to today’s that give German insurers the right to operate there, he said.

Grund said that most insurance companies he has spoken with are not taking Brexit seriously.

Even if just 10 companies from each of the 27 remaining EU countries were to seek licensing in Britain, it would be “a bit time intensive” for British authorities. “One shouldn’t wait for the final three months,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.