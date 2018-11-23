'We must avoid a hard Brexit': German Finance Minister Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday he hoped European Union leaders and British lawmakers would back an agreement on Britain’s departure from the bloc to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
“I am pleased that now a discernable contractual document exists, where one can see an amicable solution would be possible,” Scholz told German lawmakers, adding that it would be good if a majority of British lawmakers backed the agreement.
“We must avoid a hard Brexit,” Scholz said. “That would be hard for the United Kingdom and citizens there, but everyone in Europe would suffer.”
