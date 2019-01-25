Goldman Sachs's Solomon warns hard Brexit means less investment

FILE PHOTO: David Solomon, president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, listens at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs will invest less in the United Kingdom if there is a difficult or hard Brexit, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said.

“Our headcount in the UK over the last couple of years has not gone down but it hasn’t gone up either - we have added head count you know on the continent,” Solomon told the BBC in Davos.

“But I would say that, over time, if this is resolved in a difficult way or a hard way, it’ll have an impact on where we invest and where we put people,” he said.