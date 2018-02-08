UK and Japanese firms agree on need for quickly agreeing post-Brexit free trade

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and Japanese companies agreed on the need for Britain to secure the most open possible trade with the European Union after Brexit, a spokesman said.

May and several of her top ministers met bosses from 19 Japanese businesses, including Nissan, SoftBank and bank Nomura bon Thursday.

“There was... agreement on the importance of moving quickly in the negotiations to secure a trading relationship with the EU that is as tariff-free and frictionless as possible following the implementation period,” a spokesman at May’s Downing Street office said on Thursday.