Japan, UK eye post-Brexit mutual recognition of trade standards

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan and Britain said on Thursday they hoped to achieve a swift deal on mutual recognition of each other’s standards for goods and services when Britain leaves the European Union.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera hold a joint press conference at the National Maritime Museum in London, Britain December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said he wanted agreements on mutual recognition of standards and an agreement on judicial support between Britain and Japan after Brexit.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, speaking alongside Kono, said: “Of course it is exactly right that we need to protract the economic partnership agreement between the EU and Japan and make it specific to the UK.”

“But we believe in terms of mutual recognition, as Taro has just said, we believe that can be readily and speedily accomplished,” Johnson said.