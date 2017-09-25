FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Long-term customs union with EU is possible for Britain's Labour
September 25, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 23 days ago

Long-term customs union with EU is possible for Britain's Labour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British Labour Party politician, Keir Starmer, Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, arrives for an interview at BBC television studios in London, Britain, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Monday that remaining in some form of customs union with the European Union after Brexit was possible even beyond a transitional period.

At the party’s annual conference, Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer criticized the governing Conservative Party for failing in the negotiations to leave the EU and said his party was ready to lead the Brexit talks.

“Remaining in a form of customs union is a possible end destination for Labour,” he told hundreds of party members, adding that no option should be swept off the table when considering Britain’s future ties with the EU.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

