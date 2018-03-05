FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:24 AM / in a day

UK wants financial services to be in Brexit deal with EU: May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she wanted financial services to be part of a deal on the country’s new relationship with the European Union after Brexit, echoing comments she made in a speech last week.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech London, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

“One of the elements that we will be looking at as part of our future economic partnership with the European Union is a partnership on financial services,” May said in a response to a question after giving a speech on housing.

“The role that the City of London here plays is not just important for us, it’s important for the whole of the European Union... so we will be looking to include financial services.”

EU officials have said May’s approach amounts ‘cherry picking’ the best bits of the EU’s single market. They say Britain must accept less access to the single market if it continues to rule out some of the conditions for member countries, including the free movement of people from across the EU.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout

