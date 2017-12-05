FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scottish Conservatives leader calls for a Brexit deal on a UK-wide basis
December 5, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 2 days ago

Scottish Conservatives leader calls for a Brexit deal on a UK-wide basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s Scottish Conservatives has called for a UK-wide Brexit deal which respects the integrity of the United Kingdom as a constitutional structure, Ruth Davidson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives smiles during a television interview on the opening day of the Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester Britain, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“If regulatory alignment in a number of specific areas is the requirement for a frictionless border, then the Prime Minister should conclude this must be on a UK-wide basis,” Davidson said, after a tentative deal on Brexit with the European Union over the border with Ireland fell foul of the Conservatives’ allies in Northern Ireland.

“No government of the Conservative and Unionist Party should countenance any deal that compromises the political, economic or constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom,” Davidson, who has clout within Britain’s ruling party because of 13 Scottish lawmakers, said.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Andy Bruce

