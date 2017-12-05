Scotland's Sturgeon says time to push for UK to stay in single market after Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of Scotland’s devolved government, said the failure by Prime Minister Theresa May to secure a Brexit deal on Monday could signal the moment for opponents to push to keep Britain in the single market and customs union.
May failed to clinch a deal in Brussels on Monday to open talks on post-Brexit free trade with the European Union after a tentative deal with Dublin to keep EU rules in Northern Ireland angered her allies in Belfast.
“This could be the moment for opposition and soft Brexit/remain Tories to force a different, less damaging approach - keep the UK in the single market and customs union,” Sturgeon said on Twitter. “But it needs Labour to get its act together. How about it @jeremycorbyn?”
Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge