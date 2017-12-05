Scotland's Sturgeon says time to push for UK to stay in single market after Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of Scotland’s devolved government, said the failure by Prime Minister Theresa May to secure a Brexit deal on Monday could signal the moment for opponents to push to keep Britain in the single market and customs union.

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon opens the Royal Edinburgh Building on the Royal Edinburgh campus, Edinburgh, Britain November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/Pool

May failed to clinch a deal in Brussels on Monday to open talks on post-Brexit free trade with the European Union after a tentative deal with Dublin to keep EU rules in Northern Ireland angered her allies in Belfast.

“This could be the moment for opposition and soft Brexit/remain Tories to force a different, less damaging approach - keep the UK in the single market and customs union,” Sturgeon said on Twitter. “But it needs Labour to get its act together. How about it @jeremycorbyn?”

