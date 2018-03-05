Britain's health service 'not for sale' in U.S. trade talks: PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that Britain’s National Health Service was “not for sale” in any future trade deal with the United States after Brexit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a housing development in east London, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

“I’m absolutely clear that as we look to negotiate a trade deal with the United States of America, the National Health Service will remain as it is today,” May told lawmakers in parliament.

“It will remain free at the point of use. The National Health Service is not for sale.”