FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
UK's Fox says important to steer U.S. away from protectionism
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 20 days ago

UK's Fox says important to steer U.S. away from protectionism

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox, arrives in Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 17, 2017.Tolga Akmen

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain is looking at all bilateral tools for increasing trade ties with the United States, but it also wants to steer Washington from a trade policy that is too protectionist, British trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday.

"It's very important that we keep the United States oriented toward an open free trading approach because it is the world's biggest economy and what happens there will affect everybody else," Fox told an audience of diplomats and academics in Geneva.

"So I think directing the debate away from some of the protectionist noises into a free market rules-based debate is a very important discussion for us to have."

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.