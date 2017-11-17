FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2017 / 3:15 PM / in a day

Brexit progress needed by early December to unlock talks: EU's Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said he told British Prime Minister Theresa May that the European Union wants progress on Irish border and financial issues by early December to move Brexit talks forward.

European Council President Donald Tusk looks on during a news conference at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

The EU summit chair told reporters after meeting May in Sweden: “While good progress on citizens has been made, we need to see much more progress on Ireland and on the financial settlement. In order to avoid any ambiguity about our work calendar, I made it very clear to Prime Minister May that this progress needs to happen at the beginning of December at the latest.”

Tusk will chair another EU summit on Dec. 14-15 which could give a green light to launching negotiations on a future trade deal with London. But EU officials say that they need a couple of weeks to prepare such a summit decision once London meets their conditions.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

