FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talks on EU top court role after Brexit stalled: EU parliament Brexit coordinator
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 4:22 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Talks on EU top court role after Brexit stalled: EU parliament Brexit coordinator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s main Brexit coordinator expressed “great concern” on Wednesday that talks on the role of the EU’s top court to ensure EU citizens’ rights in Britain after Brexit have stalled.

The European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt speaks at the London School of Economics in London, Britain, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

In a letter to the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Guy Verhofstadt also said that Britain had to ensure common rules between Northern Ireland and Ireland so that there was no need for a physical border between the two.

“In order to guarantee the coherence and integrity of the EU legal order, the Court of Justice of the European Union must remain the sole and competent authority for interpreting and enforcing European Union law and not least the citizens’ rights provisions of the withdrawal agreement,” he said.

“It is with great concern that we note that negotiations in this respect have stalled and even some progress reversed,” he said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.