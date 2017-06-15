FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Singer Adele joins vigil for victims of London tower block inferno
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hollywood News
June 15, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

Singer Adele joins vigil for victims of London tower block inferno

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Adele was among people who gathered on Wednesday night close to a London tower block that was destroyed in a catastrophic fire, according to posts on social media.

Twelve people have been confirmed dead and the toll is expected to rise further after fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London in the early hours of Wednesday.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The London-born pop star was spotted by Instagram user FourMee, who posted three blurry photographs. FourMee said the singer's husband Simon Konecki was with her.

"Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you," FourMee wrote in her post.

Adele, one of the biggest selling artists in the world, did not announce her attendance or make any public statement. Her Twitter account made no reference to it.

Adele fans praised her compassion and discretion on social media.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.