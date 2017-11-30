FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house price growth weaker than expected in November: Nationwide
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

UK house price growth weaker than expected in November: Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British house price growth, which has slowed since last year’s Brexit vote, was weaker than expected in November, according to figures published by mortgage lender Nationwide on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Property sale signs are seen outside of a group of newly built houses in west London, Britain, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

House prices rose 2.5 percent on the year, unchanged from the pace of growth in October. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted house price inflation would pick up to 2.7 percent.

On the month, prices rose 0.1 percent, slowing from an increase of 0.2 percent in October, Nationwide said.

The Reuters poll had predicted a monthly increase of 0.2 percent.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
