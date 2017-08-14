FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 2 months ago

Bladerunners: UK lawnmowers in 12-hour endurance race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIVE OAKS, England (Reuters) - Drivers donned their suits and climbed into their cockpits at the weekend for a 12-hour endurance race with a difference: they weren’t driving rallying cars, but lawnmowers.

The annual race in Five Oaks, a hamlet in West Sussex, England, started at 8 p.m. on Saturday and saw 51 three-driver teams take to the 1.4 km (0.87 mile) circuit, with the winning team completing 363 laps.

The lawnmowers can reach speeds approaching 50 mph but a week of rain preceding the race left the surface of the dirt track soft and difficult to navigate.

“This track will find out any weak points on a mower,” previous winner Andy Rostron told Reuters. For the fifth year in a row the race was won by the Northerners Kick Grass team.

Lawnmower racing came out of a meeting of motor-sport fans in a pub in 1973 who wanted to create an inexpensive class of racing. Teams are forbidden from accepting sponsorship or modifying engines.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

