Harry and Meghan dress down to meet children on Morocco trip

RABAT (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan swapped their party gear for chinos and jeans as they wrapped up their Moroccan trip with visits to an equestrian centre and a cooking event on Monday.

The royal couple held hands and joked as they posed for photos with youngsters at the projects in Rabat and sampled some of the food - including dates and Morocco’s famed bastila pies.

The evening before, Mehgan had wowed the crowds in an elegant gown at a reception hosted by the British ambassador.

On Monday morning, she stepped out in blue jeans, a Breton T-shirt and a khaki anorak, accompanied by Harry in chinos, open shirt and a puffa jacket.

They toured The Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam, next to the Royal palace, where the state runs a programme helping children with autism and other conditions.

The next stop was a cooking event at the Villa des Ambassadedur hotel with food served up by children helped by a range of other projects, and by chef Moha Fedal, host of Morocco’s version of Masterchef.

Later in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex smartened up again with Meghan in a pleated black dress and cream jacket and Harry in a beige suit as they met young entrepreneurs and visited a market.

They were due to fly back to London later on Monday.