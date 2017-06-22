FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Pound hits session highs after BoE's Forbes rate-hike remarks
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2017 / 7:45 PM / 2 months ago

Pound hits session highs after BoE's Forbes rate-hike remarks

1 Min Read

British Pound Sterling and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo.Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sterling touched session highs against the dollar and euro in late Thursday U.S. trading after comments from Bank of England policy-maker Kristin Forbes who said "'lift-off' of UK interest rates should not be delayed any longer" in a speech to the London School of Business.

At 3:31 p.m. (1931 GMT), the pound hit $1.2685 GBP= before moving to $1.2676, up 0.08 percent on the day, while the euro fell to 87.89 pence EURGBP= before bouncing up to 87.92 pence, down 0.2 percent from late on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.