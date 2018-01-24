Sterling briefly breaks through $1.41 after UK employment data

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling jumped to above $1.41 on Wednesday after unexpectedly strong UK employment data helped the pound extend a recent rally to its highest levels since the vote to leave the European Union.

The British currency GBP=D3 rose as high as $1.4118, up 0.8 percent on the day. It also hit a six-week high of 87.58 pence per euro EURGBP=D3.

British government bond prices extended their fall after the labour market data and were down 29 ticks at 0938 GMT, roughly doubling their earlier decline. The yield on 10-year gilts hit its highest level since late October at 1.389 percent, up 3 basis points on the day. UK10YT=RR

The internationally focused FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.5 percent at a session low after official data showed that UK employment surged to a record high and regular wages rose at their fastest rate in almost a year.