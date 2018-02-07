FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

One hippopotamus... London Zoo counts its animals in delayed census

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Keepers started counting the animals in London Zoo on Wednesday, in an annual stock take that was delayed by a fire in December.

Several animals that arrived in 2017 made their first appearance in the census, including the first Hanuman langur baby born in the facility, 11 Humboldt penguin chicks and a giant anteater.

December’s fire killed an aardvark and four meerkats.

Slideshow (15 Images)

“We don’t know the cause (of the blaze) yet. It is still an ongoing investigation,” said Mark Habben, Zoological Manager at the Zoological Society of London.

“But really today is a very positive experience, it brings all of the teams together, gives them focus on our upcoming season,” he added.

The information from the annual stock take is shared with other zoos to manage international breeding programs.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
