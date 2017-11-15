FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge restructures operations into regions from business units
November 15, 2017

Bunge restructures operations into regions from business units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural giant Bunge Ltd (BG.N) said on Wednesday it would reshuffle its business structure from five operating units to three regions - North America, South America, and Europe and Asia.

Todd Bastean will be president of North America, Pierre Mauger for Europe and Asia, and Raul Padilla will head South America and Sugar and Bioenergy, Bunge said.

The appointments are effective Jan. 1 and the three executives will report to Chief Executive Soren Schroder, Bunge said.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
