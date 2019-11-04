Deals - Asia
Burger King's India unit looks to raise 4 billion rupees in IPO

FILE PHOTO: Burger King logo is seen in a restaurant in a communist-era building in Warsaw, Poland October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian arm of fast-food chain Burger King has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($56.58 million) via the issue of new shares, according to a draft prospectus seen by Reuters.

Private equity firm Everstone Capital, which operates Burger King India, is considering a private placement of shares worth 1.5 billion rupees ahead of the IPO, according to the draft red herring prospectus bit.ly/34o0JAw.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are lead managers of the IPO.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

