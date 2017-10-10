Ten people confirmed dead from northern California wildfires

SANTA ROSA (Reuters) - At least 10 people have died in a spate of wildfires fanned by strong winds through northern California’s wine country, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Monday.

Some 15 fires raging largely unchecked across eight northern California counties, including the state’s primary wine-making regions in Napa and Sonoma counties, have also destroyed some 1,500 homes and businesses and forced the evacuation of an estimated 20,000 people, authorities said.