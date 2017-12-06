FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October wildfire losses top $9.4 billion: California insurance agency
December 6, 2017 / 8:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

October wildfire losses top $9.4 billion: California insurance agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insured losses from wildfires that raged through California in October topped $9.4 billion, the state’s insurance commissioner said on Wednesday.

"The October wildfires that devastated whole communities and tragically cost 44 people their lives have now proven to be the most destructive and deadliest in our state's history," Dave Jones said in a statement. bit.ly/2AzBhwf

A single wildfire event, the North Bay fires, alone accounted for $9 billion in claimed losses.

The report is based on claims as of Dec. 1 reported by more than 260 insurers. The claims include cover for destruction of over 21,000 homes and 2,800 businesses.

However, the insured loss estimate does not include the Skirball Fire, the newest of several uncontained brush fires that have sprung up in Southern California since Monday.

Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

