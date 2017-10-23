Michelin to release San Francisco dining guide after wildfire delay

(Reuters) - Michelin said on Monday it will release the 2018 edition of its restaurant guide to the San Francisco area on Friday after postponing it following wildfires that killed more than 40 people and charred homes, wineries and businesses in the wine-producing region of nearby northern California.

The restaurant rater, whose “stars” are coveted by chefs around the world, said on Oct. 11 it was delaying the launch because “we understand this is a time for grief and recovery, not celebration.”

Michelin will announce its 2018 rankings of San Francisco-area restaurants on Wednesday after awarding stars to 54 of them last year.

Earlier this month, Michelin released the 2018 editions of its eating guides for Washington and Chicago. Its guide to New York City restaurants is due to go on sale next week.