Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of this year’s Facebook (FB.O) privacy row, filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a New York court late on Thursday.
Cambridge Analytica LLC listed assets in the range of $100,001 to $500,000 and liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million.
Cambridge Analytica and its British parent SCL Elections Ltd said earlier this month that they would shut down immediately and begin bankruptcy proceedings after suffering a sharp drop in business.
Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier