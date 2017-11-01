Bank of Canada's Poloz: NAFTA to delay investment decisions

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The uncertainty around renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement means companies will hold off to make investment decisions down the road, rather than today, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Wednesday.
Poloz, speaking to lawmakers for a second day in a row, reiterated that the central bank was more focused on the downside risks to inflation and highlighted the unknown factors that will keep the bank cautious on rates for now after two hikes earlier this year.
