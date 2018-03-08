Canada minister says U.S. tariffs, quotas unacceptable

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Canada´s trade minister reiterated on Thursday the country´s stance that it will accept no duties or quotas from the United States, speaking just hours before U.S. President Donald Trump was slated to slap new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“We are monitoring the situation. There is a very fluid situation. We were clear that any tariffs or quotas will be unacceptable for Canada,” Trade Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne told Reuters on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for an Asia-Pacific trade agreement in Santiago