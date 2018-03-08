FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Business News
March 8, 2018 / 6:16 PM / a day ago

Canada minister says U.S. tariffs, quotas unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Canada´s trade minister reiterated on Thursday the country´s stance that it will accept no duties or quotas from the United States, speaking just hours before U.S. President Donald Trump was slated to slap new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“We are monitoring the situation. There is a very fluid situation. We were clear that any tariffs or quotas will be unacceptable for Canada,” Trade Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne told Reuters on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for an Asia-Pacific trade agreement in Santiago

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.