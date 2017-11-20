FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSX slightly higher as financials offset energy stocks
#Business News
November 20, 2017 / 12:30 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

TSX slightly higher as financials offset energy stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday morning as financial stocks led a broader rising trend while the heavyweight energy sector fell with lower oil prices.

FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

* At 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 7.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 16,005.72. Seven of its 10 main sectors rose.

* The financials group, which contributes more than a third to the index’s overall weight, gained 0.2 percent.

* The energy group, which accounts for almost one-fifth of the index’s weight, retreated 1.1 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) lost 1.8 percent to C$43.75 and Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) fell 2.4 percent to C$12.67.

* TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO), which is awaiting approval from Nebraska regulators for its Keystone XL project later on Monday, was up 0.1 percent at C$62.59.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.

* The TSX composite index lost ground last week, breaking a nine-week winning streak that had pushed it to an all-time high.

* The index posted six new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer was Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO), which rose 4.6 percent after National Bank of Canada upgraded its view on the stock to “outperform” and increased its price target.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
