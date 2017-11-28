FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSX slips as Scotiabank weighs, North Korea missile stirs jitters
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 2:21 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

TSX slips as Scotiabank weighs, North Korea missile stirs jitters

Alastair Sharp

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped on Tuesday, weighed by a fall in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shares after the firm agreed to buy a bank in Chile, and as investors were rattled after North Korea fired a ballistic missile.

The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 12.48 points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,029.64, the lowest close since Nov. 20.

* It had risen as high as 16,085.95, but lost ground in afternoon trade after North Korea launched a missile that landed close to Japan.

* The overall fall was in contrast to record closing highs on Wall Street. U.S. investors were cheered by progress for a tax cut bill, strong consumer confidence data and encouraging comments from President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve.

* Seven of the Canadian index’s 10 main sectors ended lower, although most retreats were minor and decliners only just outnumbered advancers overall.

* Bank of Nova Scotia fell 2.1 percent to C$81.73 after Canada’s third biggest bank agreed to buy Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s (BBVA.MC) stake in BBVA Chile BHI.SN for $2.2 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly earnings, released at the start of the Canadian bank earnings season, also missed expectations. The financials group slipped 0.2 percent.

* The consumer discretionary group added 0.9 percent, with auto parts maker Magna International Inc (MG.TO) up 2.1 percent at C$70.44 and discount store chain Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) up 0.9 percent at C$164.80 after Eight Capital raised its price target on the stock to C$185 from C$150.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.