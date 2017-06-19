FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals - Americas
June 19, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 2 months ago

Apollo Global-led investor group to buy CareerBuilder

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A group of investors led by U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will buy a majority stake in job portal CareerBuilder, the companies said on Monday.

CareerBuilder LLC is owned by Tribune Media Co (TRCO.N), TV station operator Tegna Inc (TGNA.N) and newspaper group McClatchy Co (MNI.N). These current owners will all retain a minority stake, Apollo said.

Apollo did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Reuters reported last month that Apollo was negotiating a deal that would value CareerBuilder at more than $500 million, including debt.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

