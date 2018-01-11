FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour says to buy 17 percent stake in Showroomprive from Conforama
January 11, 2018 / 5:51 PM / a day ago

Carrefour says to buy 17 percent stake in Showroomprive from Conforama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) has agreed to acquire a 17 percent stake in online fashion retailer Showroomprive.com for 79 million euros from furniture chain Conforama.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of France-based food retailer Carrefour is seen on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

When the deal comes through, founders Showroomprive.com will retain 27.17 percent of the capital and 40.42 percent of voting rights. Carrefour will hold 16.86 percent of the capital and 13.67 percent of voting rights.

    “This partnership is a new step in the acceleration of our digital strategy, in an omni-channel approach,” chief executive of Carrefour Alexandre Bompard said.

    “It also allows Carrefour to enter the online private market and strengthen its offering”.

    Reporting by Pascale Denis and Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish

