CBS warns of blackout in dispute with Dish

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CBS Corp said on Monday that satellite television provider Dish Network Corp could black out its programming, including holiday weekend sports events, if the companies fail to resolve a dispute over the fees Dish pays to carry its content.

FILE PHOTO - The CBS "eye" and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th St. in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Dish subscribers should be prepared to lose access to programming, including CBS Sports’ NFL and SEC football coverage over the holiday weekend, on Monday evening at 11:59 PM MT if an agreement is not reached, CBS said.

“We are committed to providing premium content to our viewers and will continue to negotiate fair value for that content,” CBS said in a statement.

“Even as more and more Dish customers turn to digital antennas for free access to their local channels, we recognize that many continue to rely on their pay-TV package to get these stations,” Dish said in a statement. “For those customers, we are actively working to reach a fair deal before the contract expires knowing that only CBS can force a blackout of its channels.”

CBS shares were down 0.92 percent in mid-morning trading while Dish shares fell 1.8 percent.