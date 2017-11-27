FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cedar Realty Trust rejects offer from commercial REIT Wheeler
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
TOP NEWS
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
Army's role in focus as Islamists end blasphemy blockade
Pakistan
Army's role in focus as Islamists end blasphemy blockade
U.N. seeks report on rapes, deaths of Rohingya women
MYANMAR
U.N. seeks report on rapes, deaths of Rohingya women
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
November 27, 2017 / 11:24 AM / a day ago

Cedar Realty Trust rejects offer from commercial REIT Wheeler

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. shopping center owner Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR.N) said on Monday it was rejecting an unsolicited offer from Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR.O) to combine the two companies.

Cedar said the offer, which it said it believed was encouraged by activist hedge fund Snow Park Capital, was “unrealistic” and cited Wheeler’s poor returns and performance for rejecting it.

Wheeler has a market cap of $88.8 million and Cedar’s is $553.4 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Cedar said the sizes of the two companies were “incompatible”.

Last month, Snow Park Capital sent a letter to Cedar urging the company to explore options, including a potential sale.

Wheeler is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company whose major tenants include Kroger Co (KR.N) and Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O).

(Corrects reference to Snow Park backing offer in second paragraph)

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.